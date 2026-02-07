Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dreamlab CyObs is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Dreamlab Technologies. KYND Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by KYND. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented attack surface visibility across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should evaluate Dreamlab CyObs for its real-time anomaly detection and automated surface mapping; it excels at ID.AM and DE.CM functions, meaning you get asset discovery and continuous monitoring that actually catch shadow infrastructure before attackers do. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 focus areas with particular strength in the monitor-and-alert workflow, backed by a 60-person vendor operating from Switzerland with proven cloud deployments. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or forensic depth; CyObs is built to prevent exposure, not to investigate compromise after it happens.
KYND Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk assessments will actually get faster decisions from KYND Attack Surface Management because the 90-second scan cycle means you're not waiting weeks for visibility into new exposures. The tool's EPSS-based prioritization cuts through the noise of your existing CVE feeds, and native support for DORA and NIS2 compliance saves you from bolting on a separate framework tracker. Skip this if your attack surface is mostly internal applications or if you need deep forensics after compromise; KYND is built for finding what's exposed before it becomes a breach.
Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform
External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Dreamlab CyObs vs KYND Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Dreamlab CyObs: Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform. built by Dreamlab Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization..
KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dreamlab CyObs differentiates with Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization. KYND Attack Surface Management differentiates with One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization.
Dreamlab CyObs is developed by Dreamlab Technologies. KYND Attack Surface Management is developed by KYND. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dreamlab CyObs and KYND Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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