Dreamlab CyObs: Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform. built by Dreamlab Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization..

KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.