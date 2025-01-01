Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Dreamlab CyObs is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Dreamlab Technologies. Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented attack surface visibility across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should evaluate Dreamlab CyObs for its real-time anomaly detection and automated surface mapping; it excels at ID.AM and DE.CM functions, meaning you get asset discovery and continuous monitoring that actually catch shadow infrastructure before attackers do. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 focus areas with particular strength in the monitor-and-alert workflow, backed by a 60-person vendor operating from Switzerland with proven cloud deployments. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or forensic depth; CyObs is built to prevent exposure, not to investigate compromise after it happens.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
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Common questions about comparing Dreamlab CyObs vs Cyber Exposure Manager for your external attack surface management needs.
Dreamlab CyObs: Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform. built by Dreamlab Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization..
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dreamlab CyObs differentiates with Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization. Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends.
Dreamlab CyObs is developed by Dreamlab Technologies. Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dreamlab CyObs and Cyber Exposure Manager serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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