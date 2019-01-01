Teams with AWS-only multi-account sprawl who need fast remediation without vendor lock-in should start with Dow Jones Hammer; it's free, which means you can validate misconfig detection across hundreds of instances before committing budget elsewhere. The 448 GitHub stars and open-source model give you transparency into what the tool actually checks and the option to fork it if Dow Jones stops maintaining it. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud or if you need CIEM and identity governance layered in; Hammer stays disciplined around infrastructure misconfiguration and doesn't pretend to be a platform.