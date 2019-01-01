Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dow Jones Hammer is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams with AWS-only multi-account sprawl who need fast remediation without vendor lock-in should start with Dow Jones Hammer; it's free, which means you can validate misconfig detection across hundreds of instances before committing budget elsewhere. The 448 GitHub stars and open-source model give you transparency into what the tool actually checks and the option to fork it if Dow Jones stops maintaining it. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud or if you need CIEM and identity governance layered in; Hammer stays disciplined around infrastructure misconfiguration and doesn't pretend to be a platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
A multi-account AWS security tool that identifies misconfigurations, provides real-time reporting, and performs automated remediation to establish secure cloud guardrails.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Dow Jones Hammer vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Dow Jones Hammer: A multi-account AWS security tool that identifies misconfigurations, provides real-time reporting, and performs automated remediation to establish secure cloud guardrails..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dow Jones Hammer is open-source with 448 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dow Jones Hammer and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Misconfiguration. Key differences: Dow Jones Hammer is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, Dow Jones Hammer is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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