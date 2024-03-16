DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..

Reflectiz: Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.