Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. Reflectiz is a free external attack surface management tool by Reflectiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
Security teams managing ecommerce or SaaS platforms need Reflectiz because it catches client-side threats and malicious third-party scripts without requiring agent deployment or code changes. You'll see dashboard visibility within 10 minutes of signup, and PCI DSS v4 compliance mapping is built in, which matters if you're auditing payment flows. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need SIEM integration; Reflectiz is deliberately focused on what happens in the browser and the supply chain feeding it.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks.
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Common questions about comparing DorkSearch vs Reflectiz for your external attack surface management needs.
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
Reflectiz: Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DorkSearch differentiates with Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery. Reflectiz differentiates with Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping.
DorkSearch and Reflectiz serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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