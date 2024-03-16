Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. haktrails is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
Threat intelligence teams building custom automation pipelines will get the most from haktrails because it's a lightweight Golang client that queries SecurityTrails API data without vendor lock-in or UI overhead. The 570 GitHub stars and free pricing model reflect active adoption among engineers who prefer CLI-first workflows and programmatic access over dashboards. Skip this if your team needs a managed platform with threat feeds, alerting, and analyst workflows baked in; haktrails is a building block, not a turnkey threat intel system.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
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Common questions about comparing DorkSearch vs haktrails for your external attack surface management needs.
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
haktrails: Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DorkSearch and haktrails serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: haktrails is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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