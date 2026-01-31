Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DigitalStakeout. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting threats across surface web, dark web, and social media will get real value from DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform because it actually indexes and searches dark web sources most competitors skip, cutting weeks out of incident response timelines. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, meaning you get continuous monitoring with automated indicator extraction rather than manual log review. Skip this if your team lacks bandwidth for alert triage; the AI classification helps, but DigitalStakeout is a threat intel aggregator, not an automated response engine, so you still own the investigation work downstream.
OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform: OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Real-time data collection from surface web, dark web, and social media, AI-powered data classification and sentiment analysis, Entity extraction and pivoting..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform differentiates with Real-time data collection from surface web, dark web, and social media, AI-powered data classification and sentiment analysis, Entity extraction and pivoting. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform is developed by DigitalStakeout. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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