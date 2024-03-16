Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
diff-gui is a free mobile app security tool. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need hands-on Android dynamic analysis will value diff-gui for its direct Frida instrumentation without the friction of command-line setup; the web interface cuts your hook-and-test cycle from minutes to seconds. The 182 GitHub stars and active modular JavaScript hooking architecture signal a tool actually used by practitioners, not academia-only. Skip this if your team needs iOS coverage or automated compliance reporting; diff-gui is deliberately Android-focused and manual-driven, which is precisely why it's faster than bloated enterprise alternatives for the work that matters.
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support.
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing diff-gui vs ReFlutter for your mobile app security needs.
diff-gui: A web-based Android application dynamic analysis tool that provides real-time Frida instrumentation capabilities through a Flask interface with modular JavaScript hooking support..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
diff-gui is open-source with 182 GitHub stars. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
diff-gui and ReFlutter serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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