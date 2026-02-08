Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectors is a commercial static application security testing tool by Truffle Security. Terrascan is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping code to multiple cloud platforms need Detectors to catch credential leaks before they reach production, and it does this across 100+ services where most scanners cover maybe a dozen. The tool detects both short-lived and long-lived tokens including AWS session credentials and GitHub PATs, which means it catches the mistakes developers make most often. Skip this if your code stays in one cloud or if you need runtime detection of active credential abuse; Detectors is specifically a pre-deployment scanner that owns the credential detection job and doesn't pretend to do everything else.
Teams scanning Infrastructure as Code across multiple cloud platforms need Terrascan because it catches misconfigurations before deployment at zero cost, eliminating the vendor lock-in that makes other IaC scanners risky for multi-cloud shops. With 5,144 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, it's proven in production environments where Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes manifests live side-by-side. Skip this if your organization needs deep policy customization or native IDE integration; Terrascan's strength is breadth of platform coverage, not depth of controls within a single cloud ecosystem.
Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services
Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments.
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Common questions about comparing Detectors vs Terrascan for your static application security testing needs.
Detectors: Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include API key detection across 100+ services, AWS credential detection including session tokens, OAuth token identification..
Terrascan: Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectors is developed by Truffle Security. Terrascan is open-source with 5,144 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectors and Terrascan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Azure, GCP, AWS. Key differences: Detectors is Commercial while Terrascan is Free, Terrascan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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