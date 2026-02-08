Detectors

Teams shipping code to multiple cloud platforms need Detectors to catch credential leaks before they reach production, and it does this across 100+ services where most scanners cover maybe a dozen. The tool detects both short-lived and long-lived tokens including AWS session credentials and GitHub PATs, which means it catches the mistakes developers make most often. Skip this if your code stays in one cloud or if you need runtime detection of active credential abuse; Detectors is specifically a pre-deployment scanner that owns the credential detection job and doesn't pretend to do everything else.