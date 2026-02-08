Detectors: Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include API key detection across 100+ services, AWS credential detection including session tokens, OAuth token identification..

Opsera GitCustodian: Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.