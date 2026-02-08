Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectors is a commercial static application security testing tool by Truffle Security. Opsera GitCustodian is a commercial static application security testing tool by Opsera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping code to multiple cloud platforms need Detectors to catch credential leaks before they reach production, and it does this across 100+ services where most scanners cover maybe a dozen. The tool detects both short-lived and long-lived tokens including AWS session credentials and GitHub PATs, which means it catches the mistakes developers make most often. Skip this if your code stays in one cloud or if you need runtime detection of active credential abuse; Detectors is specifically a pre-deployment scanner that owns the credential detection job and doesn't pretend to do everything else.
DevOps teams and security engineers who need secrets caught before they hit production will value GitCustodian's pre-commit detection and tight pipeline governance, which stops exposure at the source rather than playing catch-up on scanning. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS controls, with multi-channel alerting and audit trails built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization runs a fragmented VCS landscape with heavy on-premises Git; GitCustodian's strength is in centralized cloud repositories where governance gates can actually enforce policy without constant manual override.
Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services
Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data
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Common questions about comparing Detectors vs Opsera GitCustodian for your static application security testing needs.
Detectors: Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include API key detection across 100+ services, AWS credential detection including session tokens, OAuth token identification..
Opsera GitCustodian: Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectors differentiates with API key detection across 100+ services, AWS credential detection including session tokens, OAuth token identification. Opsera GitCustodian differentiates with Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications.
Detectors is developed by Truffle Security. Opsera GitCustodian is developed by Opsera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectors and Opsera GitCustodian serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secrets Management, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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