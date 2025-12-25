Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Detectify Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Detectify. Qualys TotalAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Qualys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams testing modern web applications and single-page apps will get the most from Detectify Application Scanning; its security-optimized crawler handles JavaScript-heavy frontends and authenticated testing reaches protected application areas that basic scanners can't touch. The fuzzing engine pulls from crowdsourced vulnerability research, giving you findings tied to real exploit patterns rather than generic signatures. Skip this if you need a broad DAST platform covering APIs, mobile apps, and infrastructure in one tool; Detectify is deliberately web-application focused. Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling web applications and APIs across multiple clouds will get the most from Qualys TotalAppSec because its AI-assisted clustering actually reduces scan overhead on large attack surfaces instead of just generating more noise. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 and API Top 10 with continuous monitoring and integrates third-party pen test findings from Burp and BugCrowd, which means you're not rebuilding your threat picture across disconnected tools. Skip this if your priority is SAST or supply chain scanning; Qualys TotalAppSec does runtime application security well but doesn't shift left into code repositories.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Detectify Application Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise security teams testing modern web applications and single-page apps will get the most from Detectify Application Scanning; its security-optimized crawler handles JavaScript-heavy frontends and authenticated testing reaches protected application areas that basic scanners can't touch. The fuzzing engine pulls from crowdsourced vulnerability research, giving you findings tied to real exploit patterns rather than generic signatures. Skip this if you need a broad DAST platform covering APIs, mobile apps, and infrastructure in one tool; Detectify is deliberately web-application focused.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling web applications and APIs across multiple clouds will get the most from Qualys TotalAppSec because its AI-assisted clustering actually reduces scan overhead on large attack surfaces instead of just generating more noise. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 and API Top 10 with continuous monitoring and integrates third-party pen test findings from Burp and BugCrowd, which means you're not rebuilding your threat picture across disconnected tools. Skip this if your priority is SAST or supply chain scanning; Qualys TotalAppSec does runtime application security well but doesn't shift left into code repositories.
Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Application Scanning vs Qualys TotalAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Detectify Application Scanning: Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas..
Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Application Scanning differentiates with Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas. Qualys TotalAppSec differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance.
Detectify Application Scanning is developed by Detectify. Qualys TotalAppSec is developed by Qualys. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Detectify Application Scanning integrates with Jira, Slack. Qualys TotalAppSec integrates with Burp Suite, OWASP ZAP, BugCrowd, Qualys CSAM, Qualys VMDR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Detectify Application Scanning and Qualys TotalAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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