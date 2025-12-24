DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..

Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.