DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..

Kobil mSecure: AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection. built by kobil. Core capabilities include Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.