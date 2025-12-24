Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. Kobil mSecure is a commercial mobile app security tool by kobil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting high-value mobile users from financial fraud and account takeover will get the most from Kobil mSecure, particularly its device binding that locks sessions to specific hardware rather than just verifying the user. The platform covers PR.AA and PR.PS across authentication, tamper detection, and continuous runtime monitoring, with jailbreak detection and behavioral analysis that catch compromised devices most competitors miss. Skip this if your organization needs SDK-free monitoring or cloud app protection; mSecure is device-centric and requires integration into your mobile apps.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs Kobil mSecure for your mobile app security needs.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
Kobil mSecure: AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection. built by kobil. Core capabilities include Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter). Kobil mSecure differentiates with Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. Kobil mSecure is developed by kobil. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and Kobil mSecure serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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