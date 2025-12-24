Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by DerSecur. Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
SMB and mid-market teams running web applications without dedicated AppSec staff should start with DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing because unlimited scan frequency and automated vulnerability prioritization let you find exploitable flaws without needing security expertise to tune the scanner. The passive network scanner plus AJAX support mean you'll catch real-world attack paths that traditional DAST tools miss on asynchronous applications. Skip this if you need SAST-first workflows or have complex API-only architectures; DerScanner prioritizes live application scanning over source code analysis.
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) vs Greenbone Web App Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool that scans live web apps to detect vulnerabilities in real-time. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing..
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Traditional DAST scanning of live web applications, Passive scanner for network traffic analysis, Automatic scanner for scheduled continuous testing. Greenbone Web App Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by DerSecur. Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Greenbone Web App Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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