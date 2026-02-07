Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing polyglot deployments across multiple environments should use DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform for its ability to map vulnerabilities directly to live running services rather than leaving findings orphaned in container registries or artifact repos. The platform's real-time CVE correlation with active endpoints and SBOM aggregation across environments means your team stops chasing inventory ghosts and starts knowing what's actually exposed. Skip this if you need pre-deployment scanning as your primary control; DeployHub assumes vulnerabilities will slip through to production and catches them there instead.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management
SMB and mid-market teams managing microservices architectures will get the most from DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management because it maps vulnerabilities to actual running components post-deployment rather than flagging every dependency in your supply chain. The tool integrates SBOM generation directly into CI/CD pipelines and tracks component dependencies across decoupled services, which means you catch real threats in production instead of drowning in theoretical risk. Skip this if your organization needs SBOM management alone without post-deployment detection, or if you're an enterprise requiring 24/7 vendor support; DeployHub's small team limits the kind of dedicated customer success most large deployments expect.
Continuous vulnerability detection platform for live production environments
SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform vs DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform: Continuous vulnerability detection platform for live production environments. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in production environments, SBOM generation and aggregation, CVE correlation with live deployed services..
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management: SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in license compliance tracking. DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in production environments, SBOM generation and aggregation, CVE correlation with live deployed services. DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management differentiates with SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation.
DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform is developed by DeployHub. DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management is developed by DeployHub. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform and DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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