Mid-market and enterprise teams managing polyglot deployments across multiple environments should use DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform for its ability to map vulnerabilities directly to live running services rather than leaving findings orphaned in container registries or artifact repos. The platform's real-time CVE correlation with active endpoints and SBOM aggregation across environments means your team stops chasing inventory ghosts and starts knowing what's actually exposed. Skip this if you need pre-deployment scanning as your primary control; DeployHub assumes vulnerabilities will slip through to production and catches them there instead.

DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management

SMB and mid-market teams managing microservices architectures will get the most from DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management because it maps vulnerabilities to actual running components post-deployment rather than flagging every dependency in your supply chain. The tool integrates SBOM generation directly into CI/CD pipelines and tracks component dependencies across decoupled services, which means you catch real threats in production instead of drowning in theoretical risk. Skip this if your organization needs SBOM management alone without post-deployment detection, or if you're an enterprise requiring 24/7 vendor support; DeployHub's small team limits the kind of dedicated customer success most large deployments expect.