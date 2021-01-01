Delinea Identity Threat Protection: Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems..

Push Security Browser Extension: Browser security for the AI era. built by Push Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of phishing kits and cloned login pages via page structure inspection, Token theft and session hijacking detection, User and session timeline reconstruction for incident investigation..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.