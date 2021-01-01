Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Delinea Identity Threat Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Delinea. Push Security Browser Extension is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Push Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams managing hybrid identity sprawl across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises systems need Delinea Identity Threat Protection because it actually maps lateral movement risk by visualizing identity access pathways instead of just flagging isolated anomalies. The continuous monitoring and AI-driven impact assessment align directly with NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching account takeovers and MFA attacks that simpler tools miss. Skip this if your environment is purely on-premises Active Directory with minimal SaaS integration; you'll pay for cloud-native capabilities you don't need. Security teams protecting distributed workforces from account takeover will find Push Security Browser Extension's real-time detection of phishing kits and stolen credentials genuinely effective where other endpoint tools fall short. It covers both SMB and Enterprise deployments with MDM-based rapid rollout, and its integration depth across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Okta, and major SIEM platforms means incident response data flows where your team already looks. This is detection-first; it excels at catching compromised sessions and malicious extensions but offers less depth on forensic reconstruction and incident mitigation compared to full endpoint detection and response platforms.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Delinea Identity Threat Protection
Teams managing hybrid identity sprawl across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises systems need Delinea Identity Threat Protection because it actually maps lateral movement risk by visualizing identity access pathways instead of just flagging isolated anomalies. The continuous monitoring and AI-driven impact assessment align directly with NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching account takeovers and MFA attacks that simpler tools miss. Skip this if your environment is purely on-premises Active Directory with minimal SaaS integration; you'll pay for cloud-native capabilities you don't need.
Push Security Browser Extension
Security teams protecting distributed workforces from account takeover will find Push Security Browser Extension's real-time detection of phishing kits and stolen credentials genuinely effective where other endpoint tools fall short. It covers both SMB and Enterprise deployments with MDM-based rapid rollout, and its integration depth across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Okta, and major SIEM platforms means incident response data flows where your team already looks. This is detection-first; it excels at catching compromised sessions and malicious extensions but offers less depth on forensic reconstruction and incident mitigation compared to full endpoint detection and response platforms.
Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations.
Browser security for the AI era.
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Common questions about comparing Delinea Identity Threat Protection vs Push Security Browser Extension for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Delinea Identity Threat Protection: Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems..
Push Security Browser Extension: Browser security for the AI era. built by Push Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of phishing kits and cloned login pages via page structure inspection, Token theft and session hijacking detection, User and session timeline reconstruction for incident investigation..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delinea Identity Threat Protection differentiates with Continuous monitoring of all identities and their behaviors, Detection of identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior, Visualization of identity access pathways across systems. Push Security Browser Extension differentiates with Real-time detection of phishing kits and cloned login pages via page structure inspection, Token theft and session hijacking detection, User and session timeline reconstruction for incident investigation.
Delinea Identity Threat Protection is developed by Delinea. Push Security Browser Extension is developed by Push Security founded in 2021-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Delinea Identity Threat Protection and Push Security Browser Extension serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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