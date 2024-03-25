DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

StealthMole Darkweb Tracker: Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Comprehensive data collection from hacker forums, black markets, leak blogs, and criminal sites including invite-only and limited-access sources, Advanced search with 52 filters covering network, personal information, crypto wallets, files, and OSINT indicators, Data canvas for visualizing connections, patterns, and trends between data points..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.