Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. StealthMole Darkweb Tracker is a commercial digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for evidence of data breaches, credential theft, or insider threats before they hit mainstream channels should run StealthMole Darkweb Tracker. The platform crawls 52 distinct data categories across restricted forums and black markets with historical snapshots for timeline analysis, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE phases of NIST CSF 2.0 where most competitors only dabble. Skip this if your team lacks the analyst bandwidth to act on raw findings; StealthMole surfaces signals but leaves investigation and response tuning to your people.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation.
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs StealthMole Darkweb Tracker for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
StealthMole Darkweb Tracker: Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Comprehensive data collection from hacker forums, black markets, leak blogs, and criminal sites including invite-only and limited-access sources, Advanced search with 52 filters covering network, personal information, crypto wallets, files, and OSINT indicators, Data canvas for visualizing connections, patterns, and trends between data points..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. StealthMole Darkweb Tracker differentiates with Comprehensive data collection from hacker forums, black markets, leak blogs, and criminal sites including invite-only and limited-access sources, Advanced search with 52 filters covering network, personal information, crypto wallets, files, and OSINT indicators, Data canvas for visualizing connections, patterns, and trends between data points.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. StealthMole Darkweb Tracker is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and StealthMole Darkweb Tracker serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Investigation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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