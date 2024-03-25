Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ShadowDragon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating digital identities across fraud, insider threat, and incident response will find value in Horizon Identity's ability to collapse 600+ OSINT sources into correlated results from a single data point, cutting the manual cross-platform legwork in half. The tool's strength in ID.AM and DE.AE alignment shows it prioritizes rapid identity validation and anomaly correlation over investigative depth. This is not the right fit if you need integration with your existing case management system or if you're looking for attribution confidence scoring; Horizon Identity excels at fast triage and elimination, not courtroom-ready analysis.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources.
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs ShadowDragon Horizon Identity for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
ShadowDragon Horizon Identity: OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity differentiates with Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is developed by ShadowDragon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and ShadowDragon Horizon Identity serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint, Investigation, Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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