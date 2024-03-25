DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

ShadowDragon Horizon Identity: OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.