DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: AI-powered dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and exposed assets. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring, Stealer log analysis, Leaked credential detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.