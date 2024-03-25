DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Muscope Dark Web: Dark web monitoring tool that tracks exposed company data and credentials. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include DPO access permissions for handling and sharing cyber threat data, User exploration with classification by type, date, and verification status, Data peeker for revealing hidden information during company verification..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.