Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Kymatio Breach Scan is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Kymatio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential exposure alerts from fragmented sources will find value in Kymatio Breach Scan's unified monitoring across web, dark web, and third-party services; the tool's continuous asset monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM, which most breach notification tools skip entirely. Skip this if your organization is still manually checking breached credential databases or outsourcing exposure monitoring to a SIEM vendor, since Kymatio's strength is specifically in proactive dark web intelligence rather than post-incident response.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs Kymatio Breach Scan for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Kymatio Breach Scan: Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings. built by Kymatio. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of the web, deep web, and third-party services for credential leaks, Early warning alerts for detected credential exposures, Actionable insights to reduce attack surface..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. Kymatio Breach Scan differentiates with Continuous monitoring of the web, deep web, and third-party services for credential leaks, Early warning alerts for detected credential exposures, Actionable insights to reduce attack surface.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Kymatio Breach Scan is developed by Kymatio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and Kymatio Breach Scan serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Passwords. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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