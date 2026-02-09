DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..

Validia: Detects AI-generated audio/video in real-time across voice and video channels. built by Validia. Core capabilities include Real-time AI-generated audio and video detection, 5-10 second authentication during live calls, Continuous monitoring during communications..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.