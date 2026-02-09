Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepTrust Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by DeepTrust. Sensity AI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Sensity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against deepfake-based social engineering and credential theft will get the most from DeepTrust Security, which detects synthetic voice and video in live calls before employees hand over access or money. The tool maps findings to regulatory frameworks and includes behavioral analysis that catches anomalies NIST DE.CM monitoring alone misses, covering the detection and analysis phases that most call-based attacks exploit. Skip this if your organization rarely handles sensitive conversations over video calls or if you need post-incident forensics; DeepTrust is built for real-time intervention, not historical reconstruction.
Security and communications teams protecting against fraud and disinformation campaigns will get immediate value from Sensity AI because it detects deepfakes across video, image, and audio in seconds with court-admissible forensic reports, not just flagging suspicious content but documenting the specific artifacts that prove manipulation. The hybrid deployment model and API access mean you can embed detection into existing workflows without ripping out infrastructure, and the pixel-level visual analysis paired with acoustic pattern recognition covers the attack surface most competitors split across separate tools. Skip this if your priority is preventing deepfake creation rather than detection, or if you need real-time blocking at scale across social platforms; Sensity's strength is forensic analysis after the fact, not upstream prevention.
Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls
Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis
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Common questions about comparing DeepTrust Security vs Sensity AI for your deepfake detection needs.
DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..
Sensity AI: Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis. built by Sensity. Core capabilities include Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepTrust Security differentiates with Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls. Sensity AI differentiates with Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis.
DeepTrust Security is developed by DeepTrust. Sensity AI is developed by Sensity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepTrust Security and Sensity AI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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