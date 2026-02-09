Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepTrust Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by DeepTrust. Reality Defender RealCall is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Reality Defender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against deepfake-based social engineering and credential theft will get the most from DeepTrust Security, which detects synthetic voice and video in live calls before employees hand over access or money. The tool maps findings to regulatory frameworks and includes behavioral analysis that catches anomalies NIST DE.CM monitoring alone misses, covering the detection and analysis phases that most call-based attacks exploit. Skip this if your organization rarely handles sensitive conversations over video calls or if you need post-incident forensics; DeepTrust is built for real-time intervention, not historical reconstruction.
Security and compliance teams defending against voice-based social engineering and fraud need Reality Defender RealCall because it's one of the few tools that detects synthetic audio in live telephony streams rather than requiring manual upload after a breach occurs. The deep-learning ensemble model covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection, letting you catch manipulated calls in real time and generate defensible reports for investigations. Skip this if your threat model is primarily text-based phishing or if you need a tool that also handles video deepfakes; RealCall is audio-only and won't broaden beyond that.
Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls
Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models.
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Common questions about comparing DeepTrust Security vs Reality Defender RealCall for your deepfake detection needs.
DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..
Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepTrust Security differentiates with Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls. Reality Defender RealCall differentiates with Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media.
DeepTrust Security is developed by DeepTrust. Reality Defender RealCall is developed by Reality Defender. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepTrust Security and Reality Defender RealCall serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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