DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..

Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.