Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepSource SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeepSource. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by StepSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.
SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeepSource SCA vs StepSecurity CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
DeepSource SCA: SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code..
StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepSource SCA differentiates with Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code. StepSecurity CI/CD Security differentiates with Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior.
DeepSource SCA is developed by DeepSource. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is developed by StepSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepSource SCA integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. StepSecurity CI/CD Security integrates with GitHub Actions, GitHub Checks. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DeepSource SCA and StepSecurity CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox