DeepSource SCA: SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code..

StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.