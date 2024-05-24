Daylight Threat Detection and Response vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between Daylight Threat Detection and Response and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Daylight Threat Detection and Response: AI-powered MDR combining agentic AI with human expertise for threat detection

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation