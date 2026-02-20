Daxa.ai Pebblo: Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Policy-based AI model routing by user or group to approved models, Real-time sensitive data redaction before prompts reach the model (Safe Infer), Model completion validation for appropriateness and compliance..

Skyflow for GenAI: Data privacy vault to protect PII across the full LLM/GenAI lifecycle. built by Skyflow. Core capabilities include Automatic detection and redaction of sensitive data and IP during LLM training, fine-tuning, RAG, and inference, Re-identification of de-identified data for authorized users, Fine-grained, time-bound access controls for sensitive data..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.