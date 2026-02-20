Daxa.ai Pebblo Safe Agent: Runtime security governance for AI agents operating over MCP environments. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Instruction sanitization for MCP context streams, Runtime intent validation..

FireTail Centralized AI Logging: Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized log aggregation from multiple LLM providers into a single platform, Log normalization into a standardized format across providers, Captures prompts, responses, token usage, errors, and metadata..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.