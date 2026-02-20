Daxa Pebblo (HPE Secure AI Factory): Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include MCP-native security: validates permissions and sanitizes payloads at the protocol level before reaching AI assistants, Agent behavior controls: policy-based guardrails to prevent unsafe autonomous agent actions, Real-time Data Loss Prevention: blocks secrets, credentials, and proprietary code from leaving the environment..

Secuvy AI Data Security: Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and classification of sensitive data before it reaches LLMs, Agentless deployment via Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, Unsupervised, self-learning data classification engine requiring no regex or manual rule writing..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.