Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure and security teams already running Datadog for observability should adopt its SIEM capabilities to avoid another tool license; the platform's strength is correlating security signals across logs, metrics, and traces from applications you're already monitoring, which catches lateral movement faster than point solutions. Datadog's free tier lets you ingest and retain 15 days of logs at no cost, making it genuinely accessible to smaller teams. Skip this if you need best-of-breed threat hunting or forensics,Datadog's security features are built for real-time detection and response, not deep historical investigation.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
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Common questions about comparing Datadog vs Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Datadog: Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring..
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog and Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Key differences: Datadog is Free while Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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