Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Datadog. Meterian Project Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Datadog Software Composition Analysis
Teams already running Datadog's observability platform will extract the most value from Datadog Software Composition Analysis because vulnerability context gets correlated directly to runtime behavior, cutting through noise in SCA alerts. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, and its SBOM generation plus license compliance monitoring work without separate tooling sprawl. Skip this if your organization needs standalone SCA without observability coupling, or if you're evaluating point solutions across multiple vendors; the integration advantage only pays off when Datadog is already your operational foundation.
Teams shipping web applications who need to know what's actually in their dependencies before it becomes a liability should evaluate Meterian Project Scanner. It combines local scanning with CI/CD integration and generates actionable upgrade paths for vulnerable components, covering both NIST risk assessment and platform security controls. Skip this if you're looking for runtime application security or need deep container image scanning; Meterian is dependency-focused, not workload-focused.
SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies
SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components.
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Software Composition Analysis vs Meterian Project Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Open-source dependency vulnerability scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, License compliance monitoring..
Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Open-source dependency vulnerability scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, License compliance monitoring. Meterian Project Scanner differentiates with Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis is developed by Datadog. Meterian Project Scanner is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis and Meterian Project Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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