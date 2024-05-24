Datadog Cloud SIEM vs Splunk Enterprise Security

Choosing between Datadog Cloud SIEM and Splunk Enterprise Security for your security information and event management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Datadog Cloud SIEM: Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring

Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR