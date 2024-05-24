CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Datadog Cloud SIEM vs Splunk Enterprise Security

Datadog Cloud SIEM

Datadog Cloud SIEM

Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring

Security Information and Event Management
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
Splunk Enterprise Security

Splunk Enterprise Security

Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR

Security Information and Event Management
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Datadog Cloud SIEM
Splunk Enterprise Security
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Security Information and Event Management
Security Information and Event Management
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Datadog
Splunk Inc.
Headquarters
New York, New York, United States
San Francisco, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Cloud Native
Cloud Security
Incident Response
Log Analysis
Multi Cloud
SIEM
Security Analytics
Security Monitoring
Threat Detection
Workflow Automation
SOAR
AI Powered Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Datadog Cloud SIEM

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE2/2
RS1/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

Splunk Enterprise Security

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS3/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Security Information and Event ManagementCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Datadog Cloud SIEM vs Splunk Enterprise Security: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Datadog Cloud SIEM and Splunk Enterprise Security for your security information and event management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Datadog Cloud SIEM: Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring

Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Datadog Cloud SIEM vs Splunk Enterprise Security?

Datadog Cloud SIEM, Splunk Enterprise Security are all Security Information and Event Management solutions. Datadog Cloud SIEM Cloud-based SIEM for threat detection and security monitoring. Splunk Enterprise Security Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Datadog Cloud SIEM vs Splunk Enterprise Security?

The choice between Datadog Cloud SIEM vs Splunk Enterprise Security depends on your specific requirements. Datadog Cloud SIEM is a commercial solution, while Splunk Enterprise Security is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Datadog Cloud SIEM vs Splunk Enterprise Security?

Datadog Cloud SIEM is Commercial, Splunk Enterprise Security is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Datadog Cloud SIEM a good alternative to Splunk Enterprise Security?

Yes, Datadog Cloud SIEM can be considered as an alternative to Splunk Enterprise Security for Security Information and Event Management needs. Both tools offer Security Information and Event Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Datadog Cloud SIEM and Splunk Enterprise Security be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Datadog Cloud SIEM and Splunk Enterprise Security might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Security Information and Event Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Datadog Cloud SIEM vs 1Security Monitoring Tool
Datadog Cloud SIEM vs Abstract Security
Datadog Cloud SIEM vs Abstract Security Platform
Splunk Enterprise Security vs 1Security Monitoring Tool
Splunk Enterprise Security vs Abstract Security
Splunk Enterprise Security vs Abstract Security Platform

Explore More Security Information and Event Management Tools

Discover and compare all security information and event management solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Security Information and Event Management

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools