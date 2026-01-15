Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is a commercial static application security testing tool by Data Theorem. SOOS SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec team can review it should start with Data Theorem Code SAST Secure, specifically for its attack path analysis that connects vulnerable dependencies to exploitable code,something most SAST tools miss entirely. The native repository integrations and configurable rule packs mean you spend less time tuning noise and more time fixing what actually matters; NIST GV.SC coverage confirms the vendor built supply chain risk into the product design. Skip this if you need deep DAST or API security testing in one platform; Data Theorem's strength is in the code layer, not runtime validation.
Teams running multiple SAST tools or SonarQube instances will value SOOS SAST for consolidating findings into a single dashboard without ripping out existing scanners. The platform ingests SARIF results from any external SAST tool and adds its own Semgrep and Gitleaks scans, letting you see everything in one place while preserving your current toolchain. Skip this if you need deep language-specific vulnerability analysis; SOOS is an aggregation layer, not a replacement for specialized scanners like Checkmarx or Fortify.
SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Code SAST Secure vs SOOS SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure: SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion..
SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion. SOOS SAST differentiates with Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is developed by Data Theorem. SOOS SAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure and SOOS SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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