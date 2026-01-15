Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Nokod Security: Security platform for enterprise low-code, no-code, and AI agent environments. built by Nokod Security. Core capabilities include Security coverage for low-code and no-code applications, AI agent security and governance, Detection of misconfigurations in low-code/no-code apps..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.