Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Dashlane Business Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Dashlane Premium is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Dashlane Business Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams tired of credential sprawl across shared accounts will find Dashlane Business's strength in enforcing access policies without friction; its admin controls and continuous monitoring map directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get real-time visibility into who accesses what and enforcement that actually sticks during onboarding. Skip this if your org needs a secrets vault for CI/CD pipelines or infrastructure automation, Dashlane is built for human credential management, not machine identity.
Startup and SMB security leaders who need their teams to stop reusing passwords without managing an enterprise-scale identity system should start with Dashlane Premium. The tool excels at credential hygiene through forced password generation and autofill, reducing the attack surface from weak or compromised passwords across your workforce. Skip this if you're evaluating for a distributed team that needs fine-grained access controls tied to role-based provisioning; Dashlane handles authentication but doesn't replace identity governance.
Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring.
Password manager for secure storage and autofill of credentials.
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Common questions about comparing Dashlane Business Password Manager vs Dashlane Premium for your password management needs.
Dashlane Business Password Manager: Enterprise password manager for orgs with admin controls & threat monitoring. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Enterprise password storage and management, Simple deployment and user onboarding, End-to-end encryption..
Dashlane Premium: Password manager for secure storage and autofill of credentials. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Secure password storage, Automatic password and form filling, Online account protection..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dashlane Business Password Manager differentiates with Enterprise password storage and management, Simple deployment and user onboarding, End-to-end encryption. Dashlane Premium differentiates with Secure password storage, Automatic password and form filling, Online account protection.
Dashlane Business Password Manager is developed by Dashlane. Dashlane Premium is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dashlane Business Password Manager and Dashlane Premium serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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