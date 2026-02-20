Dashlane Business Password Manager

Mid-market and enterprise security teams tired of credential sprawl across shared accounts will find Dashlane Business's strength in enforcing access policies without friction; its admin controls and continuous monitoring map directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning you get real-time visibility into who accesses what and enforcement that actually sticks during onboarding. Skip this if your org needs a secrets vault for CI/CD pipelines or infrastructure automation, Dashlane is built for human credential management, not machine identity.