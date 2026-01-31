Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Dashlane Premium is a commercial password management tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Startup and SMB security leaders who need their teams to stop reusing passwords without managing an enterprise-scale identity system should start with Dashlane Premium. The tool excels at credential hygiene through forced password generation and autofill, reducing the attack surface from weak or compromised passwords across your workforce. Skip this if you're evaluating for a distributed team that needs fine-grained access controls tied to role-based provisioning; Dashlane handles authentication but doesn't replace identity governance.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Password manager for secure storage and autofill of credentials.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs Dashlane Premium for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
Dashlane Premium: Password manager for secure storage and autofill of credentials. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Secure password storage, Automatic password and form filling, Online account protection..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. Dashlane Premium differentiates with Secure password storage, Automatic password and form filling, Online account protection.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Dashlane Premium is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and Dashlane Premium serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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