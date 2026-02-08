Darkweb: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data. built by Safestate. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring..

Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Domain-based dark web monitoring, Leaked credential detection, Email address monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.