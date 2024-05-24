CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Darktrace Endpoint vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

Darktrace Endpoint

Darktrace Endpoint

AI-based endpoint security with behavioral analysis and autonomous response

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security

Endpoint Protection Platform
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Darktrace Endpoint
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Darktrace
SentinelOne
Headquarters
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom
Mountain View, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
Anomaly Detection
Behavioral Analysis
Endpoint Detection And Response
Endpoint Security
Machine Learning
Network Traffic Analysis
Threat Detection
Cross Platform
EDR
Endpoint Protection
Mobile Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Darktrace Endpoint

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS1/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Endpoint Detection and ResponseCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Darktrace Endpoint vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Darktrace Endpoint and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Darktrace Endpoint: AI-based endpoint security with behavioral analysis and autonomous response

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Darktrace Endpoint vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint?

Darktrace Endpoint, SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint are all Endpoint Detection and Response solutions. Darktrace Endpoint AI-based endpoint security with behavioral analysis and autonomous response. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Darktrace Endpoint vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint?

The choice between Darktrace Endpoint vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint depends on your specific requirements. Darktrace Endpoint is a commercial solution, while SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Darktrace Endpoint vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint?

Darktrace Endpoint is Commercial, SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Darktrace Endpoint a good alternative to SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint?

Yes, Darktrace Endpoint can be considered as an alternative to SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for Endpoint Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Endpoint Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Darktrace Endpoint and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Darktrace Endpoint and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Darktrace Endpoint vs AhnLab EDR
Darktrace Endpoint vs AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security
Darktrace Endpoint vs Arc4dia Snow Sensor
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint vs AhnLab EDR
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint vs AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint vs Arc4dia Snow Sensor

Explore More Endpoint Detection and Response Tools

Discover and compare all endpoint detection and response solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Endpoint Detection and Response

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools