DarkOwl Ransomware API: API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion. built by DarkOwl. Core capabilities include Automated filtering of ransomware-as-a-service websites and blogs, Search by company website, name, contact name, or proximity indicators, Continuous monitoring of TOR and Telegram ransomware sites..

HackNotice: Platform for breach detection, dark web monitoring, and supply chain threat intel. built by HackNotice. Core capabilities include Real-time breach detection and alerting, Dark web intelligence monitoring, Ransomware listing alerts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.