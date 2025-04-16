Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is a free digital risk protection tool by ImmuniWeb. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ShadowDragon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb
Startups and SMBs without dedicated threat intelligence teams should run Dark Web Exposure Test before anything else; it catches credential breaches and phishing infrastructure targeting your organization without requiring headcount or budget. The tool covers both ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection across dark web monitoring, domain squatting, and trademark abuse in a single free scan. Not built for enterprises that need continuous monitoring, automated response workflows, or integration with existing security platforms; this is early warning, not orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating digital identities across fraud, insider threat, and incident response will find value in Horizon Identity's ability to collapse 600+ OSINT sources into correlated results from a single data point, cutting the manual cross-platform legwork in half. The tool's strength in ID.AM and DE.AE alignment shows it prioritizes rapid identity validation and anomaly correlation over investigative depth. This is not the right fit if you need integration with your existing case management system or if you're looking for attribution confidence scoring; Horizon Identity excels at fast triage and elimination, not courtroom-ready analysis.
A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data
OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources.
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Common questions about comparing Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb vs ShadowDragon Horizon Identity for your digital risk protection needs.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb: A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring..
ShadowDragon Horizon Identity: OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb differentiates with Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity differentiates with Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is developed by ImmuniWeb. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is developed by ShadowDragon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb and ShadowDragon Horizon Identity serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint, Reconnaissance. Key differences: Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is Free while ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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