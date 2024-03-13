Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is a free cyber range training tool. SQL Injection Labs is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security training teams and individual penetration testers who need a lightweight, immediately deployable target for hands-on web vulnerability practice should use Damn Vulnerable Web Application. It's free, requires minimal infrastructure setup, and has 12,763 GitHub stars from over a decade of active use in university courses and corporate security bootcamps. Skip it if your team needs a modern, authenticated web application that reflects current OWASP Top 10 attack surfaces; DVWA's PHP/MySQL stack and dated code patterns won't prepare you for the architectural complexity of production applications.
Pentesters and security training programs need hands-on SQL injection practice that doesn't require infrastructure setup; SQL Injection Labs delivers exactly that at zero cost with a straightforward lab environment. The 101 GitHub stars signal it has real adoption among practitioners who've vetted the payload quality and lab scenarios. Skip this if your team needs guided curriculum or automated scoring; it's a practice sandbox, not a learning management system.
A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments.
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
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Common questions about comparing Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) vs SQL Injection Labs for your cyber range training needs.
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA): A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments..
SQL Injection Labs: A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is open-source with 12,763 GitHub stars. SQL Injection Labs is open-source with 101 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) and SQL Injection Labs serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Mysql, PHP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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