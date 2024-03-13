Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is a free cyber range training tool. SQL Injection Labs is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Security training teams and individual penetration testers who need a lightweight, immediately deployable target for hands-on web vulnerability practice should use Damn Vulnerable Web Application. It's free, requires minimal infrastructure setup, and has 12,763 GitHub stars from over a decade of active use in university courses and corporate security bootcamps. Skip it if your team needs a modern, authenticated web application that reflects current OWASP Top 10 attack surfaces; DVWA's PHP/MySQL stack and dated code patterns won't prepare you for the architectural complexity of production applications.