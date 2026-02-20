Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE is a commercial cyber range training tool by 418 Intelligence. Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SOC analysts and threat hunters who need to sharpen skills against live threat data while building institutional knowledge will see immediate ROI from 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE. The platform combines real-time open-source threat feeds with gamified hands-on scenarios and SME coaching, addressing both NIST PR.AT (workforce training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) simultaneously across startups through enterprises. Skip this if your team needs a finished threat intelligence feed or managed detection service; DEF3NSE assumes practitioners want to do the hunting themselves, not consume pre-packaged answers.
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)
Security training teams and individual penetration testers who need a lightweight, immediately deployable target for hands-on web vulnerability practice should use Damn Vulnerable Web Application. It's free, requires minimal infrastructure setup, and has 12,763 GitHub stars from over a decade of active use in university courses and corporate security bootcamps. Skip it if your team needs a modern, authenticated web application that reflects current OWASP Top 10 attack surfaces; DVWA's PHP/MySQL stack and dated code patterns won't prepare you for the architectural complexity of production applications.
Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform.
A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments.
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Common questions about comparing 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE vs Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) for your cyber range training needs.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA): A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE is developed by 418 Intelligence. Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is open-source with 12,763 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE and Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools. Key differences: 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE is Commercial while Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is Free, Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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