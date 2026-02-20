Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)
Security training teams and individual penetration testers who need a lightweight, immediately deployable target for hands-on web vulnerability practice should use Damn Vulnerable Web Application. It's free, requires minimal infrastructure setup, and has 12,763 GitHub stars from over a decade of active use in university courses and corporate security bootcamps. Skip it if your team needs a modern, authenticated web application that reflects current OWASP Top 10 attack surfaces; DVWA's PHP/MySQL stack and dated code patterns won't prepare you for the architectural complexity of production applications.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA): A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is open-source with 12,763 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: ACI Learning Skill Labs is Commercial while Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is Free, Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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