Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dam Secure is a commercial static application security testing tool by Dam Secure. Secure Decisions ASTAM is a free static application security testing tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that want attack surface visibility without vendor lock-in should start with Secure Decisions ASTAM, a government-funded toolset that maps hidden endpoints and optional parameters across your entire application stack at no cost. The DHS backing and native integrations with Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP mean you're not subsidizing a vendor's R&D; you're getting legitimate AppSec infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs a single commercial vendor to call for support and SLAs, or if you're already committed to a monolithic DAST platform with proprietary workflows.
IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time.
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Dam Secure vs Secure Decisions ASTAM for your static application security testing needs.
Dam Secure: IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time. built by Dam Secure. Core capabilities include Plain English security rule definition, IDE-native real-time security enforcement, Paved roads (predefined approved security patterns)..
Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dam Secure differentiates with Plain English security rule definition, IDE-native real-time security enforcement, Paved roads (predefined approved security patterns). Secure Decisions ASTAM differentiates with Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions.
Dam Secure is developed by Dam Secure. Secure Decisions ASTAM is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dam Secure and Secure Decisions ASTAM serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover App Security, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Dam Secure is Commercial while Secure Decisions ASTAM is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox