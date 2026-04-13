Dam Secure: IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time. built by Dam Secure. Core capabilities include Plain English security rule definition, IDE-native real-time security enforcement, Paved roads (predefined approved security patterns)..

Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.