Dam Secure: IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time. built by Dam Secure. Core capabilities include Plain English security rule definition, IDE-native real-time security enforcement, Paved roads (predefined approved security patterns)..

Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.