Cytix Change Analysis Tool: AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks. built by Cytix. Core capabilities include Paste-and-analyze interface for development tickets, AI-driven automated security risk analysis per ticket, Identification of potential vulnerabilities from ticket content..

Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking: AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.