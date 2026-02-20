Cytix Change Analysis Tool: AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks. built by Cytix. Core capabilities include Paste-and-analyze interface for development tickets, AI-driven automated security risk analysis per ticket, Identification of potential vulnerabilities from ticket content..

Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.