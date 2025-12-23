Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyscale Limited. Sec1 CloudSight is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud in parallel will benefit most from Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management because its graph-based visualization actually surfaces relationships between misconfigurations and IAM drift instead of just listing violations in isolation. The tool covers 500+ controls mapped to CIS and industry benchmarks, with continuous compliance tracking for ISO27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA. Skip this if you need deep API runtime detection or are heavily invested in a single cloud; Cyscale prioritizes asset inventory and configuration drift over behavioral anomalies, which is a deliberate focus on NIST ID and PR functions rather than Detection.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Sec1 CloudSight because its AI prioritization actually reduces alert fatigue by ranking misconfigurations against your actual business context, not just severity scores. The platform covers six major compliance frameworks natively and includes 3,000 security rulesets, which means less time tuning detection rules in-house. The caveat: this tool prioritizes continuous detection and compliance monitoring over remediation workflows; if your team needs heavy automation around fixing issues at scale, you'll want to pair it with your IaC deployment pipeline rather than rely on CloudSight's native remediation alone.
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management vs Sec1 CloudSight for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..
Sec1 CloudSight: AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Automated risk detection across multi-cloud infrastructures, Continuous compliance monitoring for CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, Security misconfiguration detection for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks. Sec1 CloudSight differentiates with Automated risk detection across multi-cloud infrastructures, Continuous compliance monitoring for CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, Security misconfiguration detection for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Cyscale Limited. Sec1 CloudSight is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management and Sec1 CloudSight serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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