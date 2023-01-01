Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyscale Limited. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Plexicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud in parallel will benefit most from Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management because its graph-based visualization actually surfaces relationships between misconfigurations and IAM drift instead of just listing violations in isolation. The tool covers 500+ controls mapped to CIS and industry benchmarks, with continuous compliance tracking for ISO27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA. Skip this if you need deep API runtime detection or are heavily invested in a single cloud; Cyscale prioritizes asset inventory and configuration drift over behavioral anomalies, which is a deliberate focus on NIST ID and PR functions rather than Detection.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI will see the fastest payoff from Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management because its one-click remediation and CI/CD integration actually close gaps instead of just flagging them. The platform maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks out of the box, cutting weeks off compliance preparation. Skip this if you need deep identity and access governance; Plexicus prioritizes misconfiguration detection and remediation over the fine-grained CIEM capabilities that larger enterprises often layer on top.
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds
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Common questions about comparing Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management vs Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Cyscale Limited. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Okta and 2 more. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, Terraform and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management and Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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