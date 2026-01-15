Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..

Fluid Attacks CSPM: CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.