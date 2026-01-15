Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cyscale Limited. Fluid Attacks CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud in parallel will benefit most from Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management because its graph-based visualization actually surfaces relationships between misconfigurations and IAM drift instead of just listing violations in isolation. The tool covers 500+ controls mapped to CIS and industry benchmarks, with continuous compliance tracking for ISO27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA. Skip this if you need deep API runtime detection or are heavily invested in a single cloud; Cyscale prioritizes asset inventory and configuration drift over behavioral anomalies, which is a deliberate focus on NIST ID and PR functions rather than Detection.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP should pick Fluid Attacks CSPM for its reattack verification capability, which actually validates that fixes work instead of just flagging misconfigurations. The AI-assisted remediation with custom fix options and pentester support addresses the gap most teams face in ID.RA Risk Assessment, turning vulnerability discovery into closure. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform covering code scanning, container security, and cloud posture in one pane; Fluid Attacks is deliberately cloud-posture focused.
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers
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Common questions about comparing Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management vs Fluid Attacks CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..
Fluid Attacks CSPM: CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks. Fluid Attacks CSPM differentiates with Continuous vulnerability scanning across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, Cloud misconfiguration detection, Detailed vulnerability reporting through centralized platform.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Cyscale Limited. Fluid Attacks CSPM is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Okta and 2 more. Fluid Attacks CSPM integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management and Fluid Attacks CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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