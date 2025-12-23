Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..

Dow Jones Hammer: A multi-account AWS security tool that identifies misconfigurations, provides real-time reporting, and performs automated remediation to establish secure cloud guardrails..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.